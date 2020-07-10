ANGOLA — The Angola Class of 2020 wanted to do something a little different to give back to their community and leave a legacy in the town that raised them.
Recently, the class sent representatives to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to donate a bench that has been placed in the Healing Garden for people to enjoy for years to come.
They announced the donation officially during commencement exercises held Thursday night on the football field at the high school, a different spot for graduation that became necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital received the donation a few weeks ago from a few class representatives and the bench is already installed and ready for use.
The Healing Garden is located on the south side of the hospital property and includes a fountain, flowers and trees for people to gather when they find themselves on the grounds.
“The classes raise money all four years of high school for projects,” said AHS Guidance Counselor Dave Police. “This is their donation from all of them.”
Some of those fundraising projects, said senior Teryn Stanley, include the junior prom, concession stands and cleaning the bleachers and stands after home ball games.
“The funds are from that and other events,” said senior Grace Kulow. “We’re putting our funds toward things now that we’re leaving the school.”
The hospital was the chosen recipient for the bench because of all of the giving back the hospital does to the community, especially with all of the rapid changes the world saw because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cameron Hospital President and CEO Connie McCahill thanked the class for its donation, saying how happy she is to have it for the hospital.
“We will have this for a long time to come,” McCahill said. “This is so sweet and thoughtful.”
Sadie Steinmetz said after everything that has happened this year, donating to the hospital just “seemed like the right thing to do.”
“Especially since the hospital always does so much,” fellow senior Kylie Thomas said, agreeing with Steinmetz.
Krista Miller, executive director of fund development for the Cameron Hospital Foundation, said the gift from the Class of 2020 is very appreciated.
“This is a great way for Angola High School to leave their legacy here at Cameron,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.