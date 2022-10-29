ANGOLA — David MacFadyen is making his first run at a seat on the Steuben County Council, running for the District 2 seat on the Democratic ticket.
He is facing incumbent Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe, who prior to 2020 and a move to just outside Angola’s city limits, served District 3.
MacFadyen points to his business experience as an asset for elected office.
Here are his responses to a query provided by The Herald Republican:
Top issues facing Steuben County
“Worker shortages handicap businesses. Businesses have closed and others have limited hours of operation. Support for management and skills training, automation and cost efficiency can improve labor productivity and help to alleviate shortages.”
What’s the top spending issue?
“Efficiency, transparency, and self-evaluation can assure that the County Council discharges its responsibility with maximum cost-effectiveness. The council can oversee parsimony in all spending, especially federal funds available for workforce development and meeting the basic needs of all citizens.”
Personal information
Angola has been home to generations of David’s family.
Both parents were Tri-State graduates. David attended elementary school in Angola and graduated from Angola High School.
He holds undergraduate and graduate engineering degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business from Northwestern University. MacFadyen has created at least 15 new businesses, four of which now operate in Angola, employing dozens of local people.
