FORT WAYNE — The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne District recognized four troopers with 20 or more years of service, all four of whom live in or serve the four-county area.
Lt. Corey Culler — 25 years
On June 4, Lt. Corey Culler celebrated a notable 25 years of service with the Indiana State Police. He is a 1988 graduate of East Noble High School, and a 1994 graduate of Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne, where he earned his bachelor degree in criminal justice.
In June of 1995 Culler graduated with the 52nd Indiana State Police Recruit School. He was first assigned to the Toll Road Post, patrolling St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties (Zone3). In 1996 Culler was transferred to the Fort Wayne Post and assigned patrol duties in LaGrange and Noble Counties. During the period from 1996-2008, Culler managed several concurrent assignments, serving as the Fort Wayne District Marijuana Eradication Coordinator, Firearms Instructor, and Operator/Assistant Team Leader with the North Field Operations Emergency Response Team.
In 2008, Culler transferred from the Fort Wayne Post to the Special Operations Division, as the department's ERT program transitioned into a full-time SWAT Section. Culler was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned as the department’s first full-time North SWAT Team Leader. His tenure of service in this leadership capacity would prove instrumental in creating the tactical doctrine and policy implementation that would mold the early stages of the full-time SWAT program. In 2013 Sergeant Culler was promoted to the rank of First Sergeant, assigned as the Assistant Commander of the SWAT Section, overseeing the day to day operations for the North, Central, and South SWAT teams. Over the course of his 21 years of service with ERT/SWAT, Culler received two Combat Action Awards and one Life Saving Award.
In 2015 Culler graduated with class No. 260 of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, a 10-week leadership school through the University of Virginia.
1st Sgt. Culler transferred from the Special Operations Division in 2017, upon being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and assigned as the District Commander for the Fort Wayne Post, the position in which he currently serves.
Lt. Culler remains a life long resident of Kendallville, along wife his Sarah and their daughter Giada.
1st Sgt. Deven Hostetler — 20 years
On June 25, 1st Sgt. Deven Hostetler celebrated 20 years of service with the Indiana State Police. Hostetler is a native of LaGrange and a 1991 graduate of Lakeland High School. In 1995, Hostetler earned a bachelor degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. Prior to the Indiana State Police, Hostetler worked for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Kendallville Police Department.
Hostetler was appointed to the Indiana State Police on June 25, 2000, after graduating from the 59th Indiana State Police Recruit School. He was first assigned to the Toll Road Post where he spent three years working in LaGrange and Steuben Counties.
In 2003, Hostetler transferred to the Fort Wayne Post and was assigned patrol duties in LaGrange County. He transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division in 2008 where he served as a detective until 2016, when he was then promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned as the Investigative Squad Leader. In that role, he was the direct supervisor for the eight detectives assigned to the Fort Wayne Post.
During his career, Hostetler has served as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, the Clandestine Laboratory Team, the Digital Media Recovery Team and he has attended numerous investigative schools. Hostetler and his family are residents of rural LaGrange County.
Sgt. Brian Walker — 20 years
On June 25, Sergeant Brian Walker celebrated 20 years of service with the Indiana State Police. Walker is a native of Fort Wayne and a 1989 graduate of Heritage High School. Walker served with the United States Marine Corps after high school until 1993, and then earned a bachelor degree in criminal justice from IPFW in 1998. Prior to the Indiana State Police, Walker served as a deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department from 1998-2000.
On June 25, 2000, Walker graduated with the 59th Indiana State Police Recruit School, and was first assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, working the area of Adams and Wells Counties. Along with road patrol duties Walker also served as a diver with the Area II Under Water Search & Rescue Team, and then as a member of the North Emergency Response Team, and as a firearms instructor.
In 2008, Walker transferred to the Special Operations Division to serve as full-time SWAT team operator. In 2013 Walker received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant, and served as the Team Leader for the North SWAT team for four years. In 2017, Walker transferred assignment back to the Fort Wayne Post, and then in 2019 was assigned as the public information officer for the Fort Wayne Post, a position which he currently holds.
Over the course of his career Walker has been the recipient of two Combat Action Awards and the department's Silver Star Medal of Valor. Walker is resident of rural Adams County where he resides with his wife Amy, and their family.
Master Trooper Tim Myers — 20 years
On June 25, Master Trooper Tim Myers celebrated 20 years of service with the Indiana State Police. Myers is a native of Fort Wayne and a 1993 graduate of Wayne High School. In 1998 he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Ball State University. Prior to joining the Indiana State Police, Myers attended the Fort Wayne Police Department’s student police program, where he earned the rank of captain. He also served as a reserve deputy with the Jay County Sheriff’s Department until 1999.
On June 25, 2000, Myers graduated with the 59th Indiana State Police Recruit School, and was first assigned to the Toll Road Post, where he spent three years working Lake and Porter counties (Zone 1), and later LaGrange and Steuben Counties (Zone 4).
In 2003, Myers transferred to the Fort Wayne Post and was assigned patrol duties in LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties. In 2010, Myers began training with the Clandestine Laboratory team, which then transitioned in 2011 to a full-time detective position with ISP’s Drug Enforcement Section. During his tenure with DES, Myers was responsible for the investigation and cleanup of more than 500 meth labs. Myers transferred back to the Fort Wayne Post in 2018 and resumed a road patrol assignment, and is currently assigned to LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties.
During his career, Master Trooper Myers has served as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, the Clandestine Laboratory Team, and attended an advanced clan lab training and tactical entry school in Quantico, Virginia. Master Trooper Myers and his family reside in rural Steuben County.
