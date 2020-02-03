INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, filed for reelection in this final week for candidates to file for the 2020 primary in Indiana on Monday.
Glick, an attorney from LaGrange, is seeking a third full term in office.
“This morning I filed my declaration of candidacy for the Indiana State Senate, District 13," Glick said in an emailed statement. "It continues to be an honor to serve the people of Northeast Indiana, and I hope to continue to represent the interests of our communities as we tackle the issues affecting Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb Counties."
Glick is being challenged by attorney Jeff Wible, who like Glick, is a former LaGrange County prosecutor.
"Balancing the needs of local government, implementing responsible school financing measures, spurring economic development as well as protecting the rights of all of our citizens without burdening them with unnecessary taxes and regulation continue to be my primary goals in serving you in the General Assembly,” Glick continued in her statement.
Glick first entered office in 2010 following the retirement of Sen. Robert Meeks, R-LaGrange. She was then reelected in 2012 and 2016. This cycle is the first time she is being challenged in the Republican primary.
In another filing for state office, which has to be conducted with the Indiana Secretary of State office in Indianapolis, Steuben Circuit Court Judge William Fee filed his candidacy on Wednesday. Fee has been on the bench since first being elected judge of the Steuben County Court in 1984. The County Court was just a few years later converted to a superior court by an act of the Legislature.
Candidates have until Friday at noon to file their candidacies.
