ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, in partnership with the Indiana Donor Network, is one of the Indiana Hospitals participating in the Donate Life Rose Parade, to take place on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.
The float is to honor the millions of people touched by organ, eye and tissue donation, including living donors, donor families, transplant recipients and transplant candidates.
The float will feature dedicated roses from many of Indiana’s Hospitals. Each rose vial will have a message written on it from the partnered hospitals. The hospital’s note reads “Cameron Memorial Community Hospital thanks all hospital partners and staff for their roles in making donation and transplantation possible!”
“Indiana Donor Network and Donate Life America have been cornerstones to raising awareness that organ donations, even those of eye and tissue, change and heal lives,” said Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron Hospital. “It is not just an honor, but a privilege to be working with these organizations to share this simple, life-giving message.”
The 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade float will highlight the power of unity, light and love. Seventy honorees who have been touched by organ, eye and tissue donation will be honored on the float, some of whom are residents of Indiana.
For more information on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
