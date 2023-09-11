Top spending lawmakers
Indiana Capital Chronicle

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indiana General Assembly is not in session, state legislators are often traveling to conferences on the taxpayer’s dime — but not all are run-of-the-mill policy talks.

From organizations with religious undertones to opportunities for corporate influence, legislators are rubbing shoulders with a range of controversial actors. And the state of Indiana pays for it all.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.