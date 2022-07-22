At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, food service workers throughout the region prepared bundles of meals for children to eat at home throughout the week as students were still in class, albeit remotely from their homes.
While many districts continued to offer summer meal programs, the guidelines reverted to pre-COVID. Students under age 18 are still able to get a free meal, but unlike recent years, they have to eat it at the school or location they received it.
As a result, participation has likewise largely returned to pre-COVID figures.
“We’ve returned to the standard low numbers we had prior to COVID,” said Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, food service director at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
“I think the fact they have to come and get the one meal and stay on site and eat it,” she said. “If they’re in walking distance, I think that’s fine for a family, but right now, with the fuel prices, they’re not driving in to get meals every day.”
Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola continues to be the open site in the district.
“The school district has partnered with the YMCA camp, so we have YMCA camp kids who are in Carlin Park Elementary every day,” Haynes-Clifford said. “There’s about 40 kids who participate. We get about 20-25 walk-in kids.”
“Participation is always really good for the month of June because we have several summer camps and sporting events going on,” said Annie Duckett, food service director at the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District.
“It does usually drop quite a bit come the month of July, but the numbers are still good,” she said. “We’re still serving about 120-130 kids (per day) so far this month.” In June, it wasn’t unusual for up to 250 students take advantage of the free meals.
Food service workers try to serve favorite meals while continuing to follow federal guidelines. “I try to put their favorites on there — pizza, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches are always a big hit — what I know the kids like.
“I don’t vary much from our regular school lunches look like,” Duckett explained.
Five staff members work each day the summer meals are offered, she said. This Friday is the last day for summer meals at Garrett-Keyser-Butler. Meals are served in the middle school/high school cafeteria.
Last year, MSD of Steuben County distributed meal bundles — breakfast and lunch — twice per week.
“You could distribute up to seven days with breakfast and lunch, but you couldn’t distribute more than five meals at a time,” Haynes said.
The district prepared three days worth of meals for one distribution and four for the second distribution to cover the rest of the week.
“We probably served close to 200 bundles” each distribution day.
“It’s just a huge difference,” Haynes-Clifford said. “At that point, we had a site in Pleasant Lake for those kids and at Carlin Park.”
The MSD of Steuben County’s summer lunch program concludes July 29.
“If families are able to do anything or go anywhere, we see a drop in numbers,” she said.
“The kids don’t say a whole lot, but the parents do,” Duckett said. “We have parents come in and bring their kids or even babysitters or day care, who are watching five, six, eight kids. They’ll bring their whole crew in.
“It’s the adults who have more good things to say. The kids are in for a free meal, but the adults appreciate it. It’s a huge advantage to offer this.”
“It’s very beneficial for our families,” Haynes-Clifford said of the summer meals program. “I feel like they’re not in a better situation right now than they were 2 1/2 years ago when this started.
“I am sorry the government has made these changes for this summer. At the flip side, I don’t have as many staff having to work,” she said. “Some of them are due for a break. They’ve worked awful hard these last 2 1/2 years, almost non-stop.”
More changes are coming.
The past two years, school districts received a federal waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allowed them to feed every child for free through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
That waiver has expired, and school districts are trying to get the word out that they will return to the traditional eligibility requirements and guidelines for free, reduced and paid meals.
For information about meal benefit applications, contact your local school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.