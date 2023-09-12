ANGOLA — The Angola Planning Commission at its meeting Monday granted conditional approval to NAPA Cold Storage Building Development Plan at 701 N. Wayne St. and Jax Kar Wash Primary Plat and Development Plan at 100 Hoosier Drive.
NAPA Auto Parts requested to expand their storage facilities by constructing a 3,840-square-foot cold storage accessory structure to their primary building with parking along the east and north facades.
“The support-based accessory structure will replace a dilapidated accessory structure that has been razed and a mobile storage container,” reads the Plan Commission staff report.
The accessory structure is not intended for the customer’s use as the sales floor. Aesthetically it will mirror the primary structure’s blue facade, and it will not include any utilities except electricity, according to the report.
Ron Martin from NAPA said the shelving areas at the new facility will go up about eight feet.
Martin said he worked with the previous owners of the facility, and he was delighted to hear that NAPA started to expand its inventory to better serve the customers and address “that eyesore building in the backyard.”
“It was not used for anything other than people throwing garbage back in there,” said Martin.
The commission said the development is in line with Angola Comprehensive Plan that encourages redevelopment of under-utilized, vacant, and abandoned structures and lots, and it will ensure NAPA’s investment in the community by providing space for their growth.
Angola Jax Kar Wash was formerly known to the community as Oasis Car Wash. Jax Car Wash was founded in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, and it later grew across the states and into Wisconsin. The first Indiana Jax Kar Wash opened in Angola in 2022.
Vice President of Jax Kar Wash Todd Jesund and Jax Kar Wash Area Director Ken White said they were excited about their new location in Angola.
In February 2023, the company expanded their facility to the adjoining vacant property to the north for vacuum facilities, employee parking, and a dumpster enclosure. The combination establishes a single 2.3758-acre lot.
“With company values in mind, Jax Kar Wash wants to improve customer service by adding an additional 18 express vacuums for exterior use to the north side of the primary structure,” reads the staff report.
The commission asked the company representatives about the easements and exits from the facility and whether the company had an opportunity to fix water standing at the entrance to the car wash.
Jesund and White promised to continue to work with Angola Street and Engineering departments to address the issue, but pointed out that part of the issue lies within the city’s responsibility. The participants of the meeting also discussed the relevant signage.
Overall, the staff was supportive of the request as it is in line with the Angola Comprehensive Plan to redevelop under-utilized commercial lots within the corporate limits, and expansion of Jax Kar Wash ensures their investment in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.