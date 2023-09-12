ANGOLA — The Angola Planning Commission at its meeting Monday granted conditional approval to NAPA Cold Storage Building Development Plan at 701 N. Wayne St. and Jax Kar Wash Primary Plat and Development Plan at 100 Hoosier Drive.

NAPA Auto Parts requested to expand their storage facilities by constructing a 3,840-square-foot cold storage accessory structure to their primary building with parking along the east and north facades.

