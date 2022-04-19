ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County announced a sponsorship agreement to support the development of a new football field at Angola High School as well as several community wellness initiatives.
The announcement came at the MSD Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday night.
Cameron will contribute $500,000 over 10 years to support the installation and maintenance of a new track and synthetic turf field along with sponsoring other programs to benefit students and the broader community.
“We are extremely grateful to Cameron for this generous sponsorship and their dedication to our students and community,” said Matthew Widenhoefer, superintendent of MSD Steuben County. “The initiatives Cameron is supporting will continue to benefit Steuben County students for decades to come.”
In addition to supporting the new Angola High School football field and track, Cameron will also contribute to several health and wellness initiatives. These may include healthy snack stations, a first aid station, a fitness station, health screenings, public education efforts and more.
“Cameron is driven to support the health and wellness of our community, and we hope this sponsorship will encourage students and families to embrace active lifestyles,” said Cameron CEO Angie Logan. “We’re very excited to enter into this partnership and look forward to the progress we’ll make over the next decade.”
MSD Steuben and Cameron will continue to finalize details of the sponsorship over the coming months. The organizations plan to extend benefits beyond the new football field and track to impact the athletic program as a whole.
“This is a dream that is becoming a reality,” said MSD Athletic Director Steve Lantz. “The new turf field will create a whole new area of usability for sports programs, physical education classes and our band program. In addition to the creation of new football and track facilities, our goal is to identify projects and programs that will have a lasting impact on all our students. We are very excited and thankful to partner with Cameron Hospital.”
Founded in 1926, Cameron Hospital and more recently Cameron Medical Group offer health and wellness services to residents in Steuben County and beyond. The system has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Cameron continues to offer the same commitment to care with an outstanding team of healthcare professionals who today practice in modern facilities with advanced equipment.
To learn more about Cameron, visit cameronmch.com or visit its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
