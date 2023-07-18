ANGOLA — The woman who struck two boys walking along a Steuben County road last fall, killing one, was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison in Steuben Circuit Court on Monday.
Hope A. Richmond, 46, Montpelier, Ohio, who reached a plea bargain with the state, was sentenced to 12 years in prison without parole.
On the Level 4 felony of failure to stop causing death, Richmond was sentenced to 10 years without probation. This is paired with the other two level six felonies of Failure to Stop and Obstruction of Justice.
The Level 4 felony will be served consecutive to the Level 6s, which will be served concurrently to each other. Her drivers license will be suspended for five years once she is released.
Richmond struck and killed Wayden Lane Bennett, 13, and also injured Ryly Cumings, 13, as they were walking to Rily’s home the night of Oct. 1, 2022, on C.R. 275N near Lake James. Wayden died from his injuries a few days later.
Richmond fled the scene the night of the incident. Through their investigation and using traditional and social media, police were able to track down Richmond two days later.
Judge Allen Wheat believed that this case had caused “extreme emotional distress” to Wayden’s and Ryly’s families leading to the longer charge of 10 years.
In her final statement before judgement, Richmond said “I didn’t know what I hit and if I could have seen them I would have stopped.” She also said “If I could trade my life for Wayden I would, with no regrets.”
When asked how Wayden’s mother felt about the sentencing she said, “It was better than I expected ... But she deserves life, she took a life.”
After the sentencing, Richmond was immediately taken into the custody of the Steuben County Jail from where she awaits transport to the Indiana Department of Corrections.
She has a prior conviction out of DeKalb County for operating while intoxicated. She served 15 days in jail for that Class A misdemeanor to which she pleaded guilty.
The night of the incident, it is believed the vehicle never stopped as it headed eastbound. There were no skid marks to indicate braking, police said at the scene as they investigated on Oct. 3.
Wayden died on Oct. 3 in a Fort Wayne hospital where he had been on life support since the Oct. 1 incident.
Ryly received a glancing blow and was thrown into a steep ditch, scattering baseball equipment he was carrying. Wayden took more of a direct hit, police said.
Police were able to determine the make, model and possible year of the vehicle through the use of parts and paint chips that were found at the scene.
Chad Wise, owner of Complete Collision, a body shop located not far from the crash scene in the 2000 block of C.R. 200W, studied the parts and was able to offer some information on the type of vehicle.
That led to police putting out information about the vehicle. A member of the public provided a tip that led police to a residence on S.R. 827 that was the suspect vehicle.
It all came together less than 48 hours after the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.