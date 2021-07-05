HAMILTON — Dressed as a colonial soldier Tom Frederick, commander of the Franklin R. Fee Post 467, in Hamilton delivered a brief history of flags before Saturday’s Fourth of July parade.
The history included the 48 star American flag and one that read “Dont Give Up The Ship” (originally with no apostrophe).
Those words were first flown over naval Commodore Hazard Perry’s USS Lawrence in 1813 during a battle against the British on Lake Erie during the War of 1812. Those words were first uttered by Navy Capt. James Lawrence commanding the USS Chesapeake during the War of 1812.
During the brief program those veterans in attendance were recognized and red, white and blue balloons were released.
The color guard from Post 467 then took their position at the front of the parade.
The parade was a short one featuring fire trucks from departments around Steuben County along with other organizations and businesses from Hamilton. Hamilton Community Schools had a representation with staff walking in the parade behind the small, but mighty Hamilton Marine marching band.
There were a wide variety of events in Hamilton throughout the day. The festival was capped off with fireworks at Double H Farms Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.