Eckhart Public Library marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long grew up in an area unserved by a public library.
“When you’re in that position, it’s very demoralizing and frustrating, and so I can definitely empathize with that frustration. We get people all the time that have moved from an area that has county-wide libraries and so they’re so used to that that they anticipate it and then it’s definitely a bit of a shock when they come in and find out that DeKalb County is structured in a different way,” Long said.
Eckhart Public Library and other northeast Indiana public libraries are doing what they can to ensure library access for as many people as possible.
While residents and property owners within a library’s taxing district are entitled to a free library card, those outside the district typically are assessed a fee to purchase a non-resident card.
Eckhart offers resident cards at no cost to anyone over age 3 living in the City of Auburn or Union Township. Cards for the Noble County Public Library, which has branches in Albion, Avilla and Cromwell, are free to residents of the NCPL taxing district that covers 10 of the 13 townships in Noble County. The remaining three are served by Kendallville and Ligonier Public libraries, explained Albion branch manager Jennifer Steffey.
Those who reside or own property in Pleasant and York townships in Steuben County are eligible for a free library card to the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County. To be eligible for a library card at the Fremont Public Library, a person must be a resident of or pay property taxes in Fremont, Jamestown or Clear Lake townships. The two libraries also have a reciprocal borrowing agreement and patrons are eligible to check out materials from both libraries, explained Carnegie’s adult services staff member Karen Holman.
Those who live in or pay property taxes to LaGrange County are eligible for a free library card from the LaGrange County Public Library.
In addition, many libraries make cards available, at no cost, to students through grade 12 who live outside the library’s service area. Children in foster services also are entitled to free library cards.
Some libraries also offer free non-resident cards to school employees. Noble County Public Library and Kendallville Public Library make those cards available to a teacher actively teaching in a school within the library district. Eckhart offers cards to employees of the DeKalb Central school district.
Those who live in or own property in an area that does not include library service as part of their property taxes may purchase a library card.
According to the Indiana State Library, the minimum fee that a library board may set for a card is the greater of: the library district’s operating fund expenditure per capita; or $25.
At Eckhart Public Library, a six-month subscription is available for $51.37 and a 12-month subscription is available for $102.74.
Of 2,648 currently active cardholders at Eckhart, 6.5% are student cardholders, including both children and DeKalb Central School staff and faculty who live outside the district, and 3.8% are non-resident subscribers who pay the 6- or 12-month fee, said the library’s public service manager Darcy Armstrong.
Anyone living in an unserved area may purchase a Noble County Public Library card for $50. The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County offers non-resident cards for $56. LaGrange County Public Library non-resident cards are $40 per year.
In March, the Kendallville Public Library launched a pilot program, with the library’s friends group underwriting the cost of a subscription for those in unserved areas, said library director Katie Mullins.
The actual cost of the card would be $94, based on the state formula, but a member of the public in an unserved area pays $40, with the remaining $54 underwritten by the friends group, Mullins explained.
“This is just a pilot program that we’re running. We will re-evaluate it every year, because the cost of our subscription cards change every year, so we’ll re-evaluate it again in March and see what the cost is.”
Since March, the library has sold 12 cards.
“This has been a nice benefit,” Mullins added.
Long noted some townships have programs to financially assist with library subscriptions.
Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County has “honor system books” for those non-residents who do not have the financial means to pay for a card, Holman said. Borrowers may take 10 of the selected paperback books at a time.
“We just ask that they bring them back when they’re done,” Holman added.
Many area public libraries, including Butler, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, Eckhart, Garrett, Kendallville, LaGrange County, Ligonier, Noble County, and Waterloo-Grant Township, are part of the Evergreen Indiana Consortium. Evergreen library card holders may borrow from over 120 Evergreen libraries across the state.
Steffey said if a person seeking a NCPL card is not a resident or property owner in the library's taxing district, one of the first things she does is check whether the person lives in another Evergreen taxing district and is eligible to receive a card from another Evergreen library.
Steffey said an Evergreen program allows libraries to check whether an address is in an unserved area or what library it is served by.
"They may not be in our library taxing district, but they could be in another Evergreen Indiana taxing district," she added.
Public Library Access Cards also are available to any Indiana resident with a current, valid library card from any Indiana public library. A PLAC provides access to all Indiana public libraries, although individual libraries are free to limit what materials may be checked out with a PLAC card. The price of a PLAC card is $65 and is set by the Indiana State Library. The card is valid for one year from the date of purchase.
Eckhart Public Library also offers transitional cards for patrons who live in the library service area but do not have a permanent address. The cards can be used to check out three items at a time. Those applying for a transitional card must have a community sponsor who can verify the patron lives in the service area.
Organizations that would benefit from Eckhart’s services are encouraged to talk to library staff about an institutional card. Partners might include the parks department, YMCA, day care and pre-school facilities and senior facilities, Long said.
“We can either take them materials for their clients or residents or we can even take them materials that they can utilize for their own programming. A lot of our yard games, our inflatable movie screen, things that are in our library of things, we loan those to our partners and people with institutional cards all the time,” Long said.
Holman noted that patrons do not need a library card to use the library, only to check out materials.
“Any of our programs are available to the public. Our computer labs are available to the public. You’re more than welcome to come in and browse the library. We have periodicals. Some people come in and read a book and then they put it back on the shelf and pick it up the next day,” Holman said.
Long echoed those sentiments.
“Programs can be attended and computers can be utilized and any of our internal services can be utilized with or without a card,” Long said.
“Whether or not they have a card, there’s something there for them.”
“We try really hard to have as few barriers as possible,” Mullins said.
“Our mission is to provide access to information for life, so we want to make it as easy as possible for people to use and to use our items and our services. The only thing people need a library card for is to check materials out … they can use and do about anything else in the library without a card.”
