ANGOLA — Dr. John A. Varner has joined the medical staff of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and will oversee the expansion of Cameron Cardiology services.
The Cameron Cardiology Clinic will be in Suite 104 of the Cameron Medical Office building and will open Tuesday, April 13.
Specializing in cardiovascular care, the arrival of Varner further confirms Cameron’s commitment to providing highly sophisticated cardiac care for Steuben County residents and those in surrounding communities, a news release said.
With the expansion of this service line, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital will provide the northeast Indiana community with ways to address every aspect of cardiac care. Through the Cameron Cardiology clinic, patients will be seen for various levels of care ranging from diagnostic testing to invasive cardiac device procedures.
“Dr. Varner comes to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital with an exceptional reputation and detailed cardiovascular experience. He is highly regarded in the region, and we are delighted to have him join the Cameron Medical Group,” said Cameron President and CEO Connie McCahill. “With his arrival, we will enhance our cardiology offerings as well as testing and cardiology device services that patients previously traveled outside of Steuben County to receive. Dr. Varner will provide clinical oversight of our outpatient and inpatient programs as well as lead an outstanding team.”
After completing his residency and fellowship at Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Michigan, Varner began practice in cardiovascular and heart rhythm care. He brings more than 22 years of healthcare experience to Cameron Cardiology, and his staff includes a team of highly qualified cardiac specialists with combined experience of more than 60 years in the industry.
“I am honored to expand the cardiac service line at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital,” Varner said. “The care provided at the Cameron Cardiology Clinic will not only serve Angola, but surrounding communities as well. As I prepare to open the clinic next month, I look forward to meeting patients and community members alike.”
Cardiac Care provided at the Cameron Cardiology Clinic includes:
• Inpatient management — management of cardiac conditions, such as heart failure and acute exacerbations, atrial fibrillation/flutter, arrhythmias (bradycardia and tachycardia), syncope, stroke prevention and chest pain
• Invasive procedures (inpatient and outpatient) — loop recorders insertion, temporary pacemaker insertion, pacemaker and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator implants, including cardiac resynchronization therapy for heart failure management and generator changes or upgrades
• Diagnostic testing — echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, stress testing, nuclear studies, cardioversions, loop recorder insertion, tilt table testing, defibrillator testing and electrocardiography
• Ambulatory clinics — atrial fibrillation, heart failure, device management including cardiac device clinic and general cardiology, cardiac clearance for surgery or procedures and community initiatives like outreach for screenings and education
• Onsite cardiac device clinic — cardiac device monitoring both in-person and remotely
Conditions the Cameron Cardiology team can diagnose and treat include atherosclerosis, chest discomfort or pain, stable angina, cardiomyopathy, syncope, heart attacks, coronary artery disease, heart failure, hypertension, heart palpitations, peripheral vascular disease, genetic heart disease, risk factor management, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, high triglycerides, elevated cholesterol levels, sports cardiology, preventative cardiology, heart rhythm disorders and valvular heart disease.
Varner’s clinic doors will open to patients Tuesday, April 13. Cameron Cardiology is now accepting and scheduling patients for cardiovascular and heart rhythm care. To schedule an appointment, patients may call 667-5790 or visit cameronmch.com/services/cardiology-services/
For more information on Cameron Hospital, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
