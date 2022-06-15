ANGOLA — This week is going to be very hot.
Northeast Indiana is set to face temperatures in the mid-90s for the first time this year and local officials are warning people about staying cool as much as possible.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown urged people to use caution the next few days.
“At this time the present forecast does not meet the need for cooling centers. Steuben County Emergency Management will establish cooling centers when the actual forecast temperatures are in excess of 100 degrees exceeding three of more days. Exceptions are made if prolonged power outages are expected or the temperatures exceed 105 degrees for two or more days,” Brown said.
Even so, there are cooling stations that are open in Steuben County, in Angola and another in Fremont.
After Monday’s storm knocked out power for thousands of electric customers throughout the county The Heritage Club in the 1900 block of North Wohlert Street opened its doors as a cooling center during the daytime hours.
“With the heat advisory we are serving as a cooling station for the community,” said the executive director of the Steuben County Council on Aging, Jami Woodyard.
The Fremont Community Schools Administration Building will be open as a cooling station today and Thursday, Superintendent Bill Stitt announced.
The station is open today and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kendallville sent out an email saying the area will see “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 100 to 110 expected” and that “extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Rachel Cobb, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office, said Tuesday and Wednesday is looking at temperature high in the mid to upper 90s with heat indexes around 100 degrees.
“Late Wednesday night will see a cool front coming in with not a lot of rain,” she said. “There might be showers overnight with a possible thunderstorm.”
Thursday will see a high of 89 degrees and Friday will see temperatures cool a bit with a high of 82 degrees.
Towards the end of the week, temperatures will dip towards the low 80s with Saturday seeing only a high of 78.
“This weekend is looking dry,” she said. “This week will have very hot and humid conditions with very little relief overnight.”
She recommends that people stay indoors and in places with air conditioning.
She said people should stay hydrated and drink lots of fluids and try to stay out of the sun for long periods of time.
“Be careful when having children and pets inside cars since they can heat up over 100 degrees in just minutes,” she continued.
Keeping pets safe during heat waves is important as well.
Sara Collins from the Humane Society of Noble County said make sure your pets have lots of water and shade they can be near.
“You’re better off keeping them inside during days of hot weather,” she said. “If you have them outside, don’t leave them out for a long period of time.”
She also recommends walking them later in the day when it cools down rather than during the parts of the day where its hotter.
The county plans to have a number of cooling centers for people who need a place to get air conditioning. Currently, the Ligonier public library will be used as a cooling center.
