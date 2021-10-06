ANGOLA — Trine University honored its top fraternity and sorority, Theta Phi Alpha and Kappa Sigma, with the 2020-2021 Trine University President’s Cup at the Thunderstruck Pep Rally on Friday.
The President’s Cup is awarded to the most outstanding fraternity and sorority on campus based on philanthropic efforts, academic successes and fundraising dollars raised.
Theta Phi Alpha gained 13 new members, fundraised a total of $7,800 and completed a total of 560 philanthropy hours last school year.
Kappa Sigma gained 11 new members, fundraised a total of $7,913 and completed a total of 2,278 philanthropy hours last school year.
Kappa Sigma was also previously honored with the Kappa Sigma Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence this summer, a national award signifying that Trine’s chapter was one of the top in North America.
