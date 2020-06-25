ANGOLA — A group of citizens will be taking to the Mound near the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument and Public Square on Friday from 3-8 p.m. in a peaceful demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The demonstration had first been planned for Saturday, but due to the potential for rainy and stormy weather, several of the participants agreed to move things up a day instead.
Allie Ryan, of Angola, one of the citizens organizing the gathering, said all are encouraged to attend whether supporting the movement, wishing to engage in positive discussion or just curious about asking more questions.
“It is asked that all interactions remain peaceful and no slurs or hateful, racist language be used,” Ryan said.
Angola City Police are aware of the event. Chief Stu Hamblen said demonstrations do not require a permit to take place in the downtown area.
A Facebook event has been set up for the demonstration, https://bit.ly/3eHKYtK.
One organized rally was held in May that crew about 15 protesters. Since that time, individuals and small groups have held unorganized protests on the Mound, some in support of Black Lives Matter and others holding racist signs in opposition to the movement.
