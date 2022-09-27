ANGOLA — Some Angola kindergarten age kids got to visit their future school for the first time during Bright Beginnings Pre-School open house recently.
Bright Beginnings Pre-school, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., started the school year Sept. 15 with two programs – for the 3- and 4-year-old kids, and for the 4- and 5-year-olds.
“Three and 4-year-olds come Monday and Tuesday, and then the four and 5-year-olds come Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” said teacher Joby Ash.
She said that they have 12 younger children and 15 children in the older kids group. Ash said that their academic component was similar to that in a pre-K class — helping kids get ready for kindergarten.
“We work with the kindergarten teachers and the MSD school program to make sure that they are academically ready for kindergarten; it gives them a huge jump start,” she said.
She added that they also prioritize developing social skills and motor skills in younger children through the classrooms’ diverse centers and stations suitable for group projects and independent work.
“They have a playhouse, dress up clothes, puppet theaters, and a list reading stations,” said Ash.
Ashley Voigt said that she brought her third kid to the Bright Beginnings after she noticed that her two older daughters Madison, 8, and Ainsley, 6, built better educational skills such as numbers, shapes, and colors recognition while they were attending their pre-school.
Voigt said that she noticed that her daughters’ social skills improved too, and they learned to follow the instructions given by adults other than their parents. The girls also started to play with other kids.
“They build great relationships,” said Voigt.
Heidi Mueller, who also has her third child, Jocelyn, 5, going to the Bright Beginnings, after her older siblings – Annaliese, 9, and Zachariah, 7, said that as a stay-at-home mom she wanted a preschool that was for “just a little bit of the day.” She said that it was enough for her kids to interact with other children and have fun learning.
“I didn’t want them to be having to sit all day long, but to enjoy playing in preschool while still learning shapes and colors and days of the week,” said Mueller.
Mueller said that she appreciated that her kids learned their address and their phone number while at pre-school as it was important information “beyond shapes and colors and days of the week.”
“They love it. They learn and laugh; they’re excited and happy,” said Voigt.
For more information, call 316-5747.
