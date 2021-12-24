ANGOLA — With a wink and a nod, Robbie Devlin transforms into Santa Claus whenever he’s needed.
It all started about three years ago and Devlin hasn’t let up since.
“I get looks from kids and they whisper, even in the summertime, so I give them the wink and nod my head and they give me this look like ‘Oh my God,’” said the 48-year-old Angola resident and owner of Avid Concepts. “It’s everything to me, it means so much to me to have the little ones and even adults look at me like that, giving them that feeling is amazing.”
Devlin most recently visited the KC Learning Center, an Angola-based facility that helps special needs individuals and their families. He delivered presents to each child and asked them what they wanted for Christmas.
“The kids love it,” said Holly Witherby, founder of KC Learning Center. “They get so excited when he’s here.”
The excitement exuded from each of the seven children as they scurried into the room where Devlin sat on a bench between a Christmas tree and gift bags filled with toys, specific to each child’s interests, all of which had been prepared by staff at KC Learning Center.
“There’s nothing in the world like that feeling you get when you see that huge smile on those children’s faces,” he said. “I just love kids and love making them happy, giving them that hope.”
Having a Santa Claus in the Devlin family isn’t new.
“I had an uncle that was the Santa Claus, nobody in my family had picked it up. I don’t know if I dreamed it or something but I knew I wanted to be Santa,” said Devlin.
Devlin said his Uncle Bill Devlin wasn’t just the Santa Claus of the Devlin family, he in fact was the Santa Claus of Florida.
“If you watched a Miami Dolphins game or a Tampa Bay game, if there was a Santa on the field, it was my Uncle Bill.”
Unlike the beginning of some jokes, Devlin did in fact wake up one day and decide he wanted to be Santa.
“I woke up, July 2, I looked at my wife and said I’m not shaving anymore,” he said. “I’ve never had a beard before, I said I want to be Santa Claus.”
Keeping the spirit of Christmas alive all year long, Devlin doesn’t take a break from being Santa. Robbie’s wife Jennifer helps keep his Santa persona alive throughout the year by bleaching his naturally red hair and beard. He maintains a much healthier version of the Santa physique while still resembling the part.
Although Devlin has a wife that supports his endeavors completely and helps him maintain his Santa Claus features, Devlin said Mrs. Claus will not be joining him anytime soon.
“She says, ‘You pay to look old and I pay to look young’,” he jokingly said.
Devlin, a father of four and grandfather of five, said his entire family supports him and he couldn’t be happier that he gets to bring joy to them all.
“My dad always went above and beyond for Christmas,” said Robbie’s daughter, Stacia Mason. “We always got loads of presents but he always made sure we understood that it wasn’t about the presents. He made it clear that Christmas is about family.”
Two of his sons echoed their sister’s thoughts about their father.
“I love it,” said son Jarret Devlin. “It’s the best thing I’ve seen him do, it’s something that he loves doing and is great at doing.”
“I absolutely love it that he dresses as Santa,” said Robbie’s son Bryer Devlin. “I loved it when my Uncle Bill used to do it and I love that my dad does it now.”
Devlin is available for photo shoots, visits, or events all year and can be reached at his business, 3150 E. U.S. 20, Angola, or by calling 316-2444.
