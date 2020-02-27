Wednesday's snow brought some harsh conditions for wildlife, but if you know the right places — as in bird feeders across Steuben County — there was plenty of food for deer, birds, squirrels, you name it. At Pokagon State Park, there's rarely a shortage of food at the huge nature viewing area in the Nature Center, which is even outfitted with a sound system to amplify the sounds of the animals coming up to have a bite. Wednesday there was no shortage of wildlife to enjoy viewing, like this pair of deer, above, who made their way up to the feeders. There were also the colorful and large pileated woodpecker, left, which bangs away at trees to dislodge bugs. And, of course, cardinals are always a bright contrast against the snow. The official National Weather Service measurement for snow was 5.7 inches.

