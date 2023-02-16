ANGOLA — Steuben County 4-H high school students participated in “Indiana 4-H Day at the Statehouse” for the first time.
“Steuben County was not able to attend last year, but we sent two youths this year,” said Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Tami Mosier.
The participants were Laken Mosier and Katie Ridenour, who are high school freshmen.
In total the Feb. 7 program was attended by approximately 200 students from all 92 counties, and they learned about civics, legislation, and how the laws come into being, and some of them were able to meet their legislators.
“The two youths from Steuben County were able to meet with Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) and Rep. Ben Smalz (R-Auburn),” said Tami Mosier.
She explained the students arranged meetings with the busy lawmakers in advance.
“Our legislators are constantly jumping from committee meetings to House and Senate meetings, and so they are very busy people,” said Mosier.
"To really talk to your legislator from your district, you have to reach out and set up a time to meet with them, said Mosier.
The local participants emailed the legislators in advance.
Along with meeting the legislators and asking about their experiences for about 20 minutes, the students also participated in the general visit program including attending an address from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, touring the Statehouse, and sitting in the representatives chairs to feel what it is like to be one of them.
Mosier said Ridenour shared with the legislators how she had been participating in a 4-H experience that had taken her out of state to learn about agricultural innovations and then taught about 600 kids on the topic upon her return.
Laken Mosier talked about the service project that she is leading in Steuben County, and it is a peanut butter and jelly drive throughout the month of February. Since February it is the month of love, the theme selected for the drive is “We Go Together,” like peanut butter and jelly, said Mosier.
She explained that the purpose of the drive is to provide the easiest meal with some protein content that the children left home alone can make to feed themselves in, especially in the families that are food insecure.
“The thing that was probably the most interesting to our girls is that legislators are normal people who just happened to work in a fancy building,” said Tami Mosier.
In addition to meeting the legislators, while Steuben County 4-H participants were in the Statehouse they ran into four of Steuben County Council members, who were there for another event.
“We got to see our state legislators and some of our county government officials all on the same day in the same place,” said Mosier.
The Statehouse visit was an event that required a formal dress code — suits and ties, said Mosier, and it was a good opportunity for the kids to practice their professional skills, such as formal speech. For those 4-H representatives that live far from Indianapolis “Indiana 4-H Day at the Statehouse” allowed them to spend a night at Indiana State Fairground dormitory.
To attend the Statehouse 4-H students only needed to express their wish to participate in the event. The fee to stay in a dormitory was $25, and the cost of a lunch at a Statehouse was $15. Those fees were covered by the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board, which is 4-H governing body in Steuben County.
