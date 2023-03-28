ANGOLA — Registration is now open for summer LEGO camps at Trine University, which are free this year thanks to a grant from Lily Endowment for Indiana Youth Programs on Campus.
Dates are June 12-15 for grades kindergarten-2, June 19-22 for grades 3-5 and June 26-29 for grades 6-8.
Held in Trine's new Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing, Trine's LEGO camps will provide students playful, hands-on STEAM learning with fun, engaging lessons so they stay focused and enthusiastic. Kids will be challenged to complete exciting learning missions that will be the building blocks for their culminating project.
Each camper will receive a camp shirt and a snack. Lunch will be provided for campers in grades 3-8.
For more information or to register, visit Trine University's Camps page at trine.edu/camps or contact Amy Miller at 665-4274 or millera1@trine.edu.
