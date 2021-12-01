ANGOLA — A former deputy press secretary for former President George W. Bush who has served top Repubicans in Indiana will be the guest speaker at the December meeting of the Steuben County Republican Party.
Pete Seat, who is running for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, will be the guest speaker for the meeting that will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Club, 1905 N. Wohlert St.
Door Prizes will be provided by local elected officials and a light breakfast is being prepared by Steuben County Council members Dan Caruso and Lisa Aldrich.
The breakfast is being sponsored by Jim Getz, county councilman and a 2022 candidate for the Republican nomination for North District county commissioner.
Seat, a former spokesman for Sen. Dan Coats and Gov. Eric Holcomb, is currently a vice president at Bose Public Affairs Group where he develops and executes comprehensive communications and advocacy strategies focused on public relations and coalition building for local issue campaigns, trade associations and Fortune 200 companies.
Seat has been featured as a guest on numerous cable television political shows where he has supported and defended conservative politicians. He has been a communications advisor to candidates and elected officials on the local, state and national level. Learn more at peteseat.com
