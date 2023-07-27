ANGOLA — Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Located at 322 S. Wayne St., the public library’s vaccination clinic will go from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not required, but they are encouraged for anyone in a rush.
Anyone is welcome to stop by, people 12 years old and older can get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Those 5 to 11 years old can receive the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov and fact sheets for both vaccines are available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website at fda.gov.
