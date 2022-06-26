Brooks to retire after 23 years as Trine’s president
ANGOLA — Earl D. Brooks II on Monday informed the Trine University campus community that he intends to retire on May 31, 2023, after 23 years as president of the Angola-based institution.
Brooks is currently the longest-serving college or university president in Indiana.
In an email to faculty, staff, alumni and donors, Brooks wrote, “I am announcing that I have entered my final year as president of Trine University, and that the Board of Trustees has formed a committee to begin the process for selecting the next leader of this great institution.
During his tenure, Brooks has transformed the university in virtually every possible way, including changing the university name. When he arrived at Tri-State University, as it was named then, with wife Melanie in 2000, they encountered a university facing a variety of challenges, including declining enrollment, a crumbling campus, retention concerns and stressed finances.
In the two decades since, enrollment has grown significantly and facilities, academic programs, athletics and student life have undergone radical transformation. More than three times as many residential students now enjoy modern, apartment-style housing, revitalized academic buildings, and a vibrant campus atmosphere supported by state-of-the-art recreational and athletic facilities. Brooks also played a central role in raising more than $250 million to fund the renewal and transformation.
Local firefighters kept busy with structure firesDeKalb County firefighters battled blazes in two homes — one Sunday night east of St. Joe and the other Tuesday east of Spencerville.
Both fires prompted the response of multiple departments, including nine to the Tuesday blaze in the 6400 block of C.R. 72, during which firefighters not only fought to contain the flames, but also battled the heat and humidity, with temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index well into the 100s.
Fortunately, there were no injuries at either fire. No one was home at the time of the Sunday fire. One person escaped without injury at Tuesday’s fire.
Auburn Arts Commission honors longtime members
AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has honored the memory of four former longtime members, Sirleine Smith, Priscilla Creaven, Deb Argast and Kathie Swaim.
The commission sponsored a June 17 concert featuring the Fort Wayne Jazz Combo and Colleen McNabb Everage at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in memory of the women.
At the concert, arts commission president Sheryl Prentice announced that the four women are the 2021 recipients of the Auburn Arts Commission’s Medal of Arts in the patron category.
“This lifetime achievement award is given to those individuals who have contributed to the promotion of the arts in the community for at least 25 years, in the role of visual arts, music, theater and dance, writer or patron,” Prentice said.
“These extraordinary women all had numerous achievements in their careers and lives, but they also shared their time, talent and treasure to help the arts commission become a catalyst for change in how DeKalb County valued the arts.”
The arts commission will make a donation in memory of each woman to their chosen charities.
Steuben trims costs of new judicial center
ANGOLA — The latest cost estimate for a new Steuben County judicial center is down to about $26 million, it was announced in Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The preliminary estimate in February for the project from construction manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, was $27.8 million.
The figure dropped due to the work done between the commissioners and designer RQAW of Fishers. The new data included the cost of new furnishings and artwork, which was valued at about $1 million.
“We were pleasantly surprised to see the reduction in price and include the $1 million for furniture,” said Dave Jankowski of Weigand Construction. “We’re pretty pleased with the budget.”
It is expected that around the first of August, the final construction costs will be available and the project can be put out to bid.
All along, Jankowski has said that costs for the project are increasing monthly. On Monday, he said construction prices were consistently increasing between 1% and 1.5% a month. The cost of steel has gone down greatly, which came as a surprise to Jankowski.
Since January, commissioners have been pouring over a highly detailed construction package that was presented and there has been weeks and weeks of work to trim the cost of the facility.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be build on county owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
Northeast Indiana continues to see low unemployment
INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, some of the lowest unemployment rates can be found in northeast Indiana, according to statistics released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Monday’s release from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development — with labor market calculations for the month of May — shows a decrease in unemployed workers in all 11 counties of Economic Growth Region 3 (Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties).
Iowa man sentenced to 32 years in child’s death
LAGRANGE — An Iowa grandmother, her voice cracking with emotion and tears rolling down her face, told the LaGrange County Superior Court Friday morning how she held her dying 4-year grandson in her arms in the last minutes of his life. It was part of her victim’s statement to the court.
Last month, Diericx, 36, of Eldridge, Iowa, agreed to plead guilty to a single charge of neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony. Diericx was formally sentenced for that crime Friday.
Diericx will spend decades in an Indiana prison. In return for his plea, the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s office agreed to cap Diericx’s prison sentence at 32 years. A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison in Indiana, with a state-recommended sentence of 30 years.
Brantley Welford was just shy of his fifth birthday when he died in a Fort Wayne hospital room.
Shortly after Diericx arrived in Shipshewana on Aug. 19, he called 911 looking for help. Police quickly arrived and found Welford unconscious and unresponsive in the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.