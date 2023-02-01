Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dustin L. Bowman, 20, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on Interstate 80 and S.R. 827, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Michael R. Dewitt, 36, of the 400 block of East Michael Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor intimidation.
• Mark J. Nierman, 22, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Paul C. Sullivan II, 31, of the 400 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested in the 3800 block of North S.R. 327 on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.