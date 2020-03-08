AUBURN — A northeast Indiana group aims to provide support to grandparents and who are raising their grandchildren or who frequently care for their grandchildren.
The Northern Indiana Grandparents and Caregivers Support Group was formed about two years ago as a partnership between Before5 and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start. Parent mentor Martha Savage serves as the group’s facilitator.
The group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
“We knew there was a need for grandparents who are raising their grandkids,” Savage said of the decision to launch the group. “They’ve stepped up out of love for their grandchildren.”
Savage said grandparents may find themselves in custodial roles or frequently caring for their grandchildren for a variety of reasons. The child’s custodial parent may be deceased, incarcerated, suffering from addictions, be deployed in the military, or simply unable to be a parent, Savage said.
“There’s lots of different reasons that grandparents step in,” Savage said. “Some are custodial grandparents. Some are just doing it because their child can’t.”
Savage said an estimated 2.9 million grandparents in the U.S. are raising their grandchildren.
Savage said grandparents in the local group are caring for grandchildren ranging in age from infants to high school graduates. One of the group participants is caring for a grandchild with autism, she said.
“We come because we need all the help we can get being custodial grandparents of a child with autism. It’s hard to get through the days sometimes,” said the grandmother, who wished to remain unidentified. Grandparents in this article will not be identified to respect their privacy.
Programs are geared to the needs of participants and monthly topics are suggested by the grandparents, Savage said. Topics have included trauma, family belief systems, screen time challenges, family law and community resources.
“The reason I attend is because of the things I have learned from the variety of subjects covered. More importantly, it's for the support I can give and receive from others,” said a group member. “It is comforting to know others struggle with the same issues that I do but come to support others who might be struggling more than I am. I like that the group is confidential and that you can say whatever you want without being judged.”
Kathy Darling, assistant executive director of the Autism Society of Indiana, will be the speaker at the March 24 meeting.
"We're encouraging families with children with autism to come to find out what the society has to offer," Savage said.
In its publicity material, the group uses the phrase, “Grandparenting isn’t what it used to be.”
“The difference in children and society means parenting is different today than it was,” Savage added.
Group members agree.
“Grandparenting today means helping raise our grandkids more today than it did when I was growing up,” one grandparent said.
“Grandparenting used to mean spoiling them and sending them home. It now means disciplining and instilling values and morals in today’s diverse society, versus when we grew up two generations ago. Our grandparents didn’t have the challenges of TV, internet, video games, phones and the social issues of today,” another group member said.
“When raising your grandchild, you are only the grandparent by name. In actuality, you are now a second-generation parent,” a participating grandparent added. “You don’t get to enjoy grandparenting like others do. We have taken the role of 24/7 parent. We don’t get the joy of spoiling them and sending them home because they are at home. Along with that, we get to be the ones to see and hear the ‘firsts’ whether it is talking, crawling, walking, singing, the discovering of independence.”
Group members agreed their age is a challenge they face in raising their grandchildren, as well as finding and paying for quality, affordable daycare, balancing school and extra activities and continuing to prepare for their own futures.
Savage said the group has had grandparents and great-grandparents attend who are in their 70s and 80s and are concerned with questions such as who will take care of their grandchildren when they no longer are able, and where the grandchildren will live when the grandparents no longer are here.
Savage said as many as 10 people attend the group's monthly meetings, but she knows there are many more grandparents who would benefit from participating.
“All grandparents should attend, whether it's new to them or they’re raising a grandchild full-time or a veteran grandparent,” a group member said. “We are never too old to learn to become a better grandparent for the grandkids in today’s society, as it changes all the time.”
Despite the challenges, one grandparent pointed to the rewards of raising a grandchild.
“We second-generation parents manage because our priority is our grandchild, to make sure they are safe, loved, happy, clothed and fed,” the grandparent said. “So at the end of the day, as I crawl into bed from exhaustion, knowing I did the best for my grandchild, it’s a great day.”
For more information on the group, contact Savage at 927-4610.
