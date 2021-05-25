Two people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Chad A. Mobley, 38, of the 7600 block of Ash Road, Bloomfield, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. And in a separate incident, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Kirstin M. Parton Ferguson, 31, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, Angola, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of felony dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and habitual traffic violator — lifetime, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
