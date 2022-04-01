STROH — June M. Cattell turned 102 on March 23, and her community in Stroh is going to celebrate.
A celebration will be held in her honor on Saturday at the Stroh Fire Department with donations being requested for the unit instead of gifts.
June has had a full life and shared a few thoughts in a recent interview.
She did a lot of traveling throughout her life and one of her favorite trips was a birthday trip to Alaska. June was able to see the northern lights and the beautiful scenery. She did most of her life’s traveling with her son, Marlin. He is a truck driver and she would go on some of his trips.
“I like the New England states the best in the fall with all of the colors. I think that is one of the most interesting parts,” said June.
June says that she owes her life longevity to the way that she ate and the foods she cut out of her diet. June said, “I ate lots and lots of fruits and vegetables and lots of walking.”
She came from a line of farmers, having been born in southern Michigan.
She was one of the 10 students in a country schoolhouse.
“I graduated from high school in 1938,” said June. After high school, June went on to do many things. She says she’s lived through too many wars and doesn’t want to see anymore.
“I’ve seen many of the wars and worked in two war plants. After (World War II) ended, I worked in an office in Sturgis, Michigan for 10 years. I think the depression years was quite an experience.”
June came to Indiana around 1955 and worked in food service at Prairie Heights school. She worked at Prairie Heights for 10 years before moving to Kendallville with her late husband.
June now lives in LaGrange with her son Marlin and his wife Reba.
The three will be hosting a birthday party on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will be serving food and all are welcome.
As a large supporter of her local fire department, June’s celebration will be held at the Stroh Fire Station and they ask that all gifts be given as donations to the fire department.
The fire department is located on East C.R. 425S, Stroh, between South C.R. 1170E and South C.R. 1175E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.