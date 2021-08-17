ANGOLA — Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser spent much of Tuesday in the attempted murder trial of Joshua A. Kelley methodically going through forensic evidence.
The prosecutors, relying on the testimony of Indiana State Police crime scene investigators, perhaps helped jurors draw the conclusion that shots fired at police were at a level that would refute the case of defense attorney Robert Hardy that Kelley was shooting into the air in hopes of drawing a police response that could result in his death. Or what is known as suicide by cop.
The CSIs, Tim Dolby and LaMar Helmuth, demonstrated by using measurements of bullet trajectories of the gunshots from Kelley, 39, Waterloo, were deliberately aimed at police who were at the scene of the June 14, 2018, standoff at the Traveler’s Inn in rural Fremont.
Also, officers who were on the scene, particularly two observer-snipers with the Emergency Response Team, testified they heard a bullet whiz past them while they were set up approximately a football field away.
“That’s one thing you’ll never forget, when a bullet flies past you,” former Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Temple testified. “I radioed that shots had been fired and we took a lower position.”
Temple and Auburn Police Officer Robert Marzoff, the other observer-sniper on duty, serving along side Temple, said he, too, though his training was able to detect the bullet fly past them.
“I’ve had several rounds pass over my head in training,” Marzoff said.
Other officers testified that when pepper gas was shot into the Room 12 of the motel where Kelley was holed up that he fired back.
Eventually Kelley gave up to officers awaiting outside, ending what had been a seven-hour standoff.
One bullet from one of the shots fired at police, which occurred as the standoff was starting to unfold, was found in a Kia sports utility vehicle that had been parked outside the motel.
That shot apparently was intended for then-Fremont Police Department officer Jordan Trippe. The bullet entered the rear right quarter panel of the vehicle, passed through interior material and became lodged in a jacket that was stored in the back of the vehicle.
“You could tell (the bullet) was coming from Room 12,” asked Jeremy Musser.
“Yes, it’s pretty obvious,” Dolby responded.
Police provided fairly methodical and scientific testimony on Tuesday, the second day of the trial that’s been scheduled for the entire week in Steuben Superior Court. However, during a break before lunch, Musser said he expected to be wrapping up his case early today, handing it over to the defense.
It is highly likely the presentation of evidence could end today with Kelley taking the stand before closing arguments and it being handed off to the jury for deliberation.
The jury is comprised of nine women and five men. One juror was excused before the trial started after a family emergency came up, leading Judge William Fee to excuse the man and naming one of the alternates as a replacement.
The trial could quite literally be characterized as a story of police restraint in the face of deadly adversity. One officer, Deputy Pat Reardon, literally had a gun in his face point blank and then others were fired upon.
Perhaps one reason police didn’t return fire on Kelley, giving him his supposed wish, was that officers didn’t know if anyone else was in the room with him. When police were first called, they were told that a woman was in the room, reportedly dead. No one else was in the room with Kelley.
After being dispatched to the motel, Reardon and Fremont Police Department officers Jordan Trippe, Adam Meeks and Marshal Joe Patterson were the first on the scene to investigate the report of a dead body in the motel.
The officers went door-to-door of the motel and one of the first they checked was Room 12, where Kelley was checked in.
When no one responded, a motel manager opened the door and the officers, after announcing themselves, went in. The bathroom door was shut and locked, but it was easy to open, so Reardon did.
When he opened the door, he testified that Kelley was sitting on the toilet with a .38 handgun drawn.
Trippe testified that Reardon warned that the man had a gun then slammed the door shut and the officers ran from the room.
Hardy argued that if the situation would have been a big city where officers carry themselves differently, there wouldn’t be a trial because Kelley would most likely have ended up dead, his wish granted.
In his opening argument, Musser said Kelley took very deliberate shots at the officers, the first of which targeted Trippe shortly after the officers exited the motel room. Hardy said the shots were random to draw officers in.
Kelley has been incarcerated ever since the June 14, 2018, standoff at the Traveler’s Inn.
Kelley is facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers during the standoff.
Numerous heavily armed officers from agencies across the state, including an Indiana State Police armored vehicle, converged on the motel and the roads in the area were closed to traffic.
Kelley faces two Level 1 felony charges of attempted murder. A Level 1 felony carries up to a 40-year prison sentence.
All totaled, Kelley faces eight counts, ranging from the Level 1 felonies to a Class A misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license charge.
In January, Kelley was sentenced to 120 months in prison for two federal convictions, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The trial has taken on a different look with Steuben County rated orange for the high rate of spread of COVID-19. Jurors are seated in the usual gallery area so they can properly distance. When in the hallways of the courthouse, people are masked. When attorneys approach the bench, they and Fee mask up. The usual jury box is being used for the gallery, though it is only being used by a Sheriff’s Department guard, prosecutor’s investigator and one member of the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.