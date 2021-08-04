ANGOLA — A special prosecutor has been assigned to investigate the circumstances that led to a Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driver striking a bicyclist in July, leading to the victim's death.
Susan Stroh, 67, Angola, died two days after she was struck by a dump truck while riding her bicycle on the afternoon of July 6.
Stroh was struck from behind by a 2008 International 7400 Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driven by Jared Perkins, 43, Montgomery, Michigan.
The Angola Police Department investigated the incident and turned over its findings to the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Erik Weber, deputy prosecutor with the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office, has been brought in as a special prosecutor in the case. Weber has yet to determine if any criminal charges should be filed in the incident.
Stroh sustained a head injury and broken bones when she was struck by a dump truck while she was riding her bicycle on Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Golf Course. She was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where she died on July 8.
Stroh retired from Prairie Heights Community Schools where she taught art and computer courses from 1997 until 2015. Prior to that she was the director of scholarship and financial aid and was an assistant dean of students at Tri-State University, now Trine, for 14 years. She held a master’s degree from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from Manchester University.
Until a few years ago, she and her husband, Gary, owned and operated Stroh Orchards in rural Angola.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.