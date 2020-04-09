ANGOLA — The emergency backup generator at the Angola Wastewater Treatment Plant on Redding Road is nearing 30 years old.
“It’s due to be replaced,” said Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams.
Wednesday, during a teleconference meeting of the Angola Common Council, a study not to exceed $11,900 through Jones & Henry Engineers, Fort Wayne, was approved to look into replacing the generator and to look at other systems at the plant that may need updated or replaced.
“The study will see if the current generator size is OK or if we need to increase the size,” Williams said.
In short, the study is the first step in defining the project and what else may need to be changed or replaced.
The plant hasn’t had any issues with the generator functioning, but Williams said the control system has become obsolete and certain custom settings he and his staff can’t do because of it.
Parts, he said, area also hard to find when something needs replacing because of the age of the unit.
The actual replacement is currently slated to begin in 2021.
Services proposed in the study include reviewing and tabulating current electrical loads, reviewing the current condition of the generator and components and providing a written review with recommendations of alternatives to the city.
Meeting for review and input from city staff to prepare for the engineering design, specifications and technical drawings to be provided is also in the study.
Without authorization from the city, the study cannot exceed the approved $11,900.
