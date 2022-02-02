Correction
Due to a copy editing error, a story in Wednesday's edition about election filings had some incorrect information. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has filed his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover eight townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County.
