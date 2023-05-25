Angola — Casting is still ongoing for the summer production of "Aesop's Fables" being staged by the Angola Youth Theater Camp.
The event is a great opportunity for kids ages 8-13 to start their performing careers, organizers say.
The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at Trine University's Furth Center for Performing Arts.
People under 18 are admitted free. Tickets for adults are $10 apiece.
If people are interested in joining the cast, contact Director Mary Kay Clark at 937-206-1350 or mkclarkcamp@gmail.com.
In the camp, students will learn important skills related to acting. Sills like applying stage makeup, scripted combat scenes, storytelling fluency, stage movements, overall acting practice and exposure to visual and performing arts.
There are still roles open to any child who wishes to be involved in the production. The cast is not restricted to just those who live in Steuben County but anyone between the ages of 8 and 13 can join in regardless of where they live.
The kids will be performing stories such as "The Woodcutter and the Mermaid," "The Travelers and the Bear," "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," and more. There are spots available in different types of roles.
There will also be very talented Broadway actor, an experienced acting coach, and a very experienced play-write and director working with the production.
All three professionals will be working closely with the children and giving them valuable acting skills they can use throughout their acting careers.
One of the Broadway actors who will be teaching the students stage combat is Josh Sassanella. He is best known for his work on "Spiderman on Broadway: Turn off the Dark."
Sassanella played the lead role of Spider Man, giving him extensive training and skill for combat scenes. Sassanella has spent the last 8 years living and performing in New York City. Josh has been seen swinging from the rafters of The Foxwoods Theatre in "Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark," and more recently, Sassanella has exceeded expectations as a cast member of the smash hit musical "Rock of Ages." He has numerous other shows to his credit.
Between productions Sassanella travels the country working with numerous show choirs, choreographing and cleaning more dance steps than he can possibly count.
Another large name in the production is playwriter and Director Clark. She has been a director and playwright for 30 years starting at Novi Theatres (Michigan). There she founded the “little people players,” an acting group designed for 8–11-year-olds and directed youth ages 8-18.
She moved to southern Ohio where she directed, taught acting and makeup classes and playwriting classes with Yellow Springs Kids Playhouse.
Clark moved back to her hometown of Garrett 10 years ago and worked at Country Meadow Elementary where she built a theater program teaching students to be onstage as well as how to run the lights and sound and work backstage. Some of her favorite scripts she has written and produced are "Fractured Fairy Tales," a story of how a boy and a fairy rewrite fairy tales taking out the kissing, "Sleeping Beauty Unplugged," where the past collides with the present and technology, and "Beauty and the Beast Revisited," a fun parody of the original. Although she loves writing and directing, she is also familiar with performing having played a variety of roles. Currently Clark directs and writes for Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater in Auburn.
The acting coach is Patrick O'Brien. Born in Ohio and raised in Auburn, O’Brien began his travels and collegiate journey at Ball State. Making his way from Muncie to Bloomington. O’Brien ended his college career in Chicago studying screenwriting and fiction writing.
Shreveport, Louisiana, or "Little Hollywood" as it is affectionately known, was his next foray into film. While bartending to fund his projects and time, O’Brien wrote and joined the production team for his short film "Scotch on the Rocks." Winning a top five placement in both the Los Angeles and New Orleans Film Prize Festival, it also appeared in several smaller festivals. After a dalliance in Europe and northern Michigan, O’Brien is back in Auburn and eager to help the arts in any way he can.
