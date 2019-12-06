ANGOLA — For some, it might seem like Bethlehem Marketplace just started but a few years ago.
This year, the massive production at Fairview Missionary Church will be in its 30th year.
A cast and crew of hundreds will come together again today and Sunday to inform, entertain and minister to a crowd of thousands as Fairview Missionary Church stages its popular Bethlehem Marketplace.
Bethlehem Marketplace, which depicts the day after Jesus was born, will be staged from 1-5 p.m. each day at Fairview, 515 E. C.R. 200N.
The event covers many areas of ministry and outreach for the church.
“There are very few things we can do that would attract as many first-time visitors to Fairview Missionary Church. It also offers areas of ministry that do not require special musical skills or other talents or that require lengthy time commitments. This is attractive to people who want to serve in some way but don’t have a lot of time or feel they are not gifted for some of the other ministry areas,” said Pastor Norm Fuller.
The event takes place in the gymnasium at the church. The floor is covered with plywood sheets, which are then covered with sand to depict the desert.
Each cast member — there are approximately 250 working in two-hour shifts — is given a basic script.
And there’s a simple direction to follow: The question each cast member builds upon is, “Did you hear about the baby that was born last night?”
Cast members interact with those who are walking through the all-indoors event in ways that not only depict the time, but the message and mystery about the birth of the baby Jesus.
For Fairview’s congregation, there are many assignments. If people aren’t in the actual cast, they might help with sets, work on costumes or entertain those who aren’t actively touring Bethlehem, said Cindy Cairl, who directs the event.
Fairview music director Glenn Flint organizes music that is performed or played in the sanctuary where visitors are held until they can go on their tour of Bethlehem.
“Often the crowd is too large to fit into the streets of the Marketplace all at once. The sanctuary is used as the holding area for the crowd and the ushers can regulate the number of people in the streets at one time,” Fuller said.
And, of course, there will be a number of babies from the congregation who get the starring role of the baby Jesus.
Over the years, the production is very moving to people who attend. Some return on an annual basis, but, Fuller notes, about three-quarters of the 3,000-4,000 who visit Bethlehem are first timers.
As usual, the event is free. For those who wish to make a donation, there is a box at the end of the tour.
“We don’t ask for money. We have people who go through and ask, where can I put this (holding money). That’s why there’s a box at the end of the walk,” said Cairl, who is the master scheduler for the massive event.
For more details, call 665-8402 or visit fairviewangola.com.
