ANGOLA — Among its accomplishments in 2019, the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District helped protect more than 83 acres of wildlife habitat.
The SWCD’s successes and goals for the coming year will be discussed at next Wednesday’s annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Angola Christian Church, 1297 N. C.R. 200W. Reservations are requested by Wednesday to assist with meal planning. The event is free.
Chris Weaver of Bridgewater Dairy Group, based in Montpelier, Ohio will present “Responsible Farm Management Practices” and district administrators will share some highlights from the year.
Conservation cover provides habitat enhancement and protection for wildlife. Practices promoted by the SWCD help reduce erosion and water pollution and improve soil health. A subdivision of the state government, the SWCD also has programs that directly enhance or develop wildlife, pollinator and beneficial organism habitat.
Along with the 83 acres of habit protected, the SWCD annual report details more than 5,000 acres of cover crops planted along with 62 acres of forage and biomass, which provides food and cover for wildlife.
The SWCD also established 14 acres of trees in 2019, managed 164 acres of brush and oversaw 18 forest management plans that covered more than 700 acres.
Urban conservation practices include native planting and enhancing lakeside lots with plants that reduce runoff and also reduce the need for pesticides, which leak phosphorus into water bodies, potentially causing harmful algae blooms.
“The everyday decisions we make at home greatly affect our environment. Increased urbanization means more impervious surfaces and runoff, along with less wildlife habitat. Our water, soil, air and wildlife depend on us for their protection,” says the annual report.
The SWCD has an urban conservation grant program to assist landowners with the implementation of conservation best management practices, including plantings using native and non-invasive plants, rain gardens, tree and shrub plantings and water-edge enhancements.
The SWCD facilitates a variety of cost-share programs, such as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Grasslands for Gamebirds and Songbirds Initiative. It provides technical and financial assistance to improve or develop grassland and pollinator-friendly habitats in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. Last year, $2 million was invested, which included three new grassland biologists and two new habitat teams to assist landowners. Among the 138 GGS habitat projects in Indiana, Steuben County has a dozen of them, covering 83 acres.
Another big component of the SWCD is education. It provides materials for elementary age youth and hosts an annual fourth-grade field day at Pokagon State Park, regional conservation camps in the summer, Earth Day programs and is involved in a variety of environmental education programs in partnership with other organizations throughout the year.
This year, Steuben and LaGrange SWCDs are hosting a Forestry Field Day on May 9 at Rolling Acres Farm, 5768 W. Lake Valley Road, Pleasant Lake, where people can participate in a timber stand improvement and harvesting workshop. Speaker will be Tom Crowe of Crowe Forest Management. The workshop is the second in a three-part series with the final session to be scheduled in about a year.
