ANGOLA — The Easter bunny starting making its first rounds last weekend.
The Angola Legion Post 31 hosted an Easter egg hunt on Saturday.
“Since COVID, this was a huge turnout,” said Angola Legion Canteen manager Christy Frederick. “We had around 80-100 kids in total.”
The COVID pandemic has forced the Angola Legion to have to cancel its Easter egg hunt for the last two years.
Frederick organized the entire event mostly advertised on social media.
The legion hall was filled with children and their parents preparing for the hunt beginning at 3 p.m.
The doors opened for the party at 2 p.m. While they waited Amanda Beatty donated her time by painting Easter themed designs on the cheeks of the children.
Multiple Angola Legion volunteers designed balloon animals and most popularly balloon hats. Once the full Easter bling was accomplished the children lined up to get their photos taken with the Easter bunny.
A duck pond game was setup off to the side which was similar to the one played at carnivals where you try to find two matching ducks to win a prize.
Long tables were set up for Easter cookie decorating and Easter card constructing.
Snacks and juice were provided by the Legion for everyone who attended.
The egg hunt was performed in three separate area outside surrounding the legion. Once all of the kids were assembled in their correct areas the hunt was off.
The long-awaited Easter egg hunts lasted all of about ten minutes. The kids darted around the Legion ground combing bushes and searching around trees and rocks. Each group had “golden egg” hidden amongst the 300 total eggs.
The golden eggs has special prizes geared towards each age group.
“Next year we will need more eggs and more age groups. I am hoping to rope off the areas so the older kids cannot pickup the younger kids’ eggs by accident,” said Fredrick.
The over 300 eggs were not enough to some of the children while others squealed excitedly with how well they had done on their hunts.
