ANGOLA — Use of new voting equipment went without a hitch as Steuben County even made the switch to a vote center county in last week's primary election.
As poll workers flowed in to the Steuben County Courthouse the night of May 3, they were wearing smiling faces because two changes — new equipment and the potential for new voters — went smoothly.
"Our inspectors said very positive reviews for the new equipment. No calls (for trouble shooting) or complaints," said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
As part of the switch to the new equipment, Manahan also employed a new paper backup system that is going to be required in 2024 as part of legislation that passed this recently ended session of the Indiana Legislature.
Manahan reasoned that the county had the equipment in hand so they might as well use it now to get used to it this year as opposed to waiting until 2024.
"This is new election equipment. Let's do it all at once," she explained on election night, May 3.
Steuben County is now using MicroVote Infinity Voting Panels.
Many poll workers were happy with the new equipment.
"I liked the new machines and I think November will be a lot easier," said the Rev. Tom Adamson, Angola, who worked at the polling station at the YMCA of Steuben County.
Dick Powers, Jimmerson Lake, who worked at the Peace Lutheran polling station in rural Fremont, said the response from voters was positive.
"People were fascinated by it," Powers said.
Using a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Help America Vote Act monies, the Steuben County Clerk’s office spent $466,901 on the new equipment. The equipment arrived in 2021, an off year for elections.
Under current guidelines from the state, all Indiana counties are supposed to update their equipment by 2029. The printed ballot backup requirement was added in this year's legislative session and will force some counties to add more equipment.
With the state and federal money, Manahan seized on the opportunity to get the equipment when she did, she said in 2020.
How the ballots are returned to the Steuben County Courthouse on election night has evolved over the years. Gone are the days of removing data from hulking, machines, and even the day of sending results to the clerk's office using telephone modems. Poll officials now carry their electronic results in from the polling places, which are read via computer in the courthouse on election night.
During this year’s primary, complete results were available about 75 minutes after the polls closed. This compares to decades ago when results would not be available until the wee hours of the following morning.
The switch to vote centers also went smoothly, poll workers reported. Some veteran poll workers reported seeing new faces because people no longer restricted to voting in their precinct, they could vote anywhere in the county.
Most common were instanced of people who worked in one community, well away from where they lived, and they voted at a polling station near where they worked.
"I think it went well," said Lon Keyes, Fremont, who worked at Peace Lutheran. "We were steady. There were only a couple times when it slowed down."
