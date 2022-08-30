ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the temporary closure of the Pigeon Creek Welcome Center for continued improvements.
The facility, located on southbound Interstate 69 near mile marker 345, is scheduled to close on or after Tuesday and scheduled to reopen on Nov. 23. During this time, the area will undergo a major overhaul and have many new features including:
• All new parking lot
• Safer, expanded access to the facility and services
• Separated parking for passenger vehicles and trucks
• Approximately three times the capacity of the original lot with a total of 90 parking spots
• A new private restroom facility with four individual locking units that include showers and toilets
• New sidewalks fronting each parking lot and the Welcome Center
• New general and safety lighting for all parking lots and buildings
• Renovated interstate entrance and exit ramps
• New site and lot drainage
• A new garbage and recycling containment stockade
Closing the facility will allow for INDOT and its contracting partners to safely deliver construction supplies and to complete the work.
The $4.4 million state-of-the-art facility opened to the public in November 2020. By waiting to make these upcoming improvements, INDOT was able to receive more funding to create an even better facility for Hoosiers and visitors to utilize.
The next state facility open for use is located near mile marker 251 in Delaware County.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
