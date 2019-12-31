Two people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by local police on Monday.
• Austin J. Stocker, 23, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 109W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Bageera T. Taylor Jr., 28, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
