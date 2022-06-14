ANGOLA — Two doors on either side of the Jeff and Kelly Western residence on the third basin of Crooked Lake, there were multiple trees down in one direction and a neighbor with a tree through his roof on the other.
That the Western's sycamore tree was snapped off about 12 feet off the ground, creating a mess in their yard and that of the neighbor to the south didn't seem to bother Jeff much.
"It could have been a lot worse," he said, taking a break from cutting up the tree to talk with a visitor.
He and Kelly were watching television when the storm hit around 9 p.m. At first, they didn't think much about it then after it started churning up, they decided to ride it out in the lower level of their home.
All along the third basin of Crooked Lake there were numerous trees either snapped off or uprooted by the storm, which came in two surges Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
The wide-spread storm left damage across Steuben County, with most of the damage coming from downed trees, some of which damaged structures and others ripped out power lines.
Meteorologist Michael Lewis of the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said top winds from the storm in Steuben County were probably in the 58-68 mph range.
"That's enough to cause some damage," Lewis said. "We haven't had anything that would indicate it was anything more than straight-line wind."
In Angola, a tree took out power lines on West Street and the live Northern Indiana Public Service Co. wires could be heard popping. Complicating the matter were some nearby residents, shooting off fireworks.
Steuben County Highway Department Engineer Chip Porter said he had six men working around the clock to clear trees from roads.
"We had six guys in most of the night. They're ready to go home," Porter said at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
By mid-morning Tuesday, crews were still working to clear downed trees so roads could be reopened. Porter said in some cases his team had to wait until power lines could be deenergized and removed so tree clearing work could be done safely.
Also at Crooked Lake, boats came unmoored and Steuben County Parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz was out into the early hours of Tuesday making sure the shoreline was secured.
"I fished out 10 boats that broke loose last night up until 1 in the morning," said Schwartz.
Fallen trees destroyed at least two campers at the Crooked Lake Campground and RV Park, but the high winds damaged more.
The Crooked Lake Public Beach and the Crooked Lake Public Access were closed Tuesday until around noon while Schwartz was out cleaning up debris from the storm.
As the sky flashed, strong winds knocked down many trees and churned up debris. Darling Street and Williams Street had trees blocking the roads that were cleaned up by Angola crews. One area that received a big hit was on the corner of South Superior and Darling Street. A large tree was struck down in the middle of the street leaving two cars hit and broken branches and a garage that took damage from the storm.
The storm brought the people to their porches as the rain subsided before the second hit. First responders were on the scene within minutes and kindly walked to neighboring houses on South Superior and Darling street to make sure everyone was safe and knew to stay away from the broken power lines. Residents were asked to stay on their porches to watch the storm and to be aware of any delayed debris falling.
The Heritage Club is open to those 55 and older whether they had a membership or not. This was to ensure that, with the power outages, no one was stuck in the heat or in need of electricity.
"With the heat advisory we are serving as a cooling station for the community," said the executive director of the Steuben County Council on Aging Jami Woodyard.
Woodyard said although their hours are typically 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. they will keep their doors open longer if the community needs them.
"We are not going to turn anyone away. If there is a need we are not going to close our facility," said Woodyard.
In Angola, power was restored by about 2 a.m. Tuesday and the Angola crews began first thing in the morning to get the streets clear for residents.
Some Indiana Michigan Power customers, which has customers in the southeast corner of Steuben County, will not see their power in the Fort Wayne district fully restored until Thursday, said a news release from I&M.
Steuben County REMC had upward of 850 customers without power and were bringing them back throughout the day Tuesday. It even meant calling on a private contractor working on stringing fiber optics and mutual aid from another rural electric membership corporation.
"We are utilizing our fiber contractors (Kent Power) as well as mutual aid from Kankakee Valley REMC in our restoration efforts," said Josh Durbin, director of member services for Steuben County REMC.
By mid-afternoon, there were about REMC 300 customers out. Durbin said power would probably be fully restored today.
There were about 1,175 NIPSCO customers out, with the majority in the Angola area at 1,154 at about 3 p.m.
In addition to trees uprooted by the wind, Steuben County was in one of two swaths of heavy rainfall from the storm, Lewis said. That path followed a line from southcentral Michigan to northwest Ohio, leaving large rainfall amounts in areas of LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The other large swath stretched from Elkhart County into Allen County, which appears to have taken the brunt of the storm in northeast Indiana. Lewis said areas around Fort Wayne measured wind speeds of up to 98 mph.
"We had some areas that pushed 3 inches of rain," Lewis said.
The official rainfall amount measured by Tim Tyler in the Angola weather observation station was 1.6 inches. Jeff Gaff of the Angola Waste Water Treatment Plant measured 0.83 inches of rain, with a peak intensity of 2.80 inches per hour.
Similar rates of rainfall were reported at private stations in the tri-state area.
