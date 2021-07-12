ANGOLA — Whether balloons, bikes or anything in between, Tim Crooks gives his all when it comes to supporting his community.
Crooks, a retired Angola Police detective, is the director of Angola Balloons Aloft and worked with Marsha Drewes to set up the festival and coordinate the crowds and pilots who took over the Angola High School fields.
“This is one of the things that I really enjoy doing for the community,” Crooks said.
Rather than direct from afar, though, Crooks was in action over the weekend, fetching gas and pitching in to help the other volunteers keep the event running smoothly.
Friday night’s glow had one of the biggest crowds that Crooks has seen yet, and watching the community come together to enjoy the festival made all the hard work worthwhile.
“We live in a really gracious community because all of this is free because of sponsors,” he said.
July isn’t done with Crooks yet, though. Even after a long weekend event like Angola Balloons Aloft, Crooks plans to participate in the 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors statewide bicycle ride that will pass through Angola on Wednesday.
Crooks will test his physical endurance on the roughly 90-mile stretch from Bluffton to Angola.
“It’s a very humbling experience because we will actually stop and meet families of survivors,” Crooks said, “We’ll spend time with them, and a lot of times we’ll go to the cemetery where loved ones are buried.”
Cops Cycling for Survivors is a fundraiser that seeks to remember Indiana’s fallen law enforcement members and provide emotional and financial support for their survivors’ families.
Crooks first participated in the ride in 2019 after his daughter, Tammy Steele, encouraged him to join.
“It’s always been on my bucket list of things to do,” Crooks said. “I said something to my daughter one time, and then she called and made arrangements and said, you’re riding.”
The ride was confined to a track at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy last year due to COVID-19, but Crooks still attended and rode on the track all day long.
Most of the other people who Crooks rides with include active duty law enforcement officers, retired officers and members of the survivors’ families. They ride single file, two by two, in order to prioritize the bikers’ safety.
While the statewide ride covers over 1,000 miles in 13 days, Crooks will only be participating in the Wednesday stretch from Bluffton to Angola. He said next year, though, he is going to try riding three days.
“It’s an uncomfortable ride, but it’s not near as uncomfortable as what survivors are going through,” he said. “One day of not being comfortable is nothing compared to what they’re going through.”
For more information or to find a schedule for this year’s Cops Cycling for Survivors ride, visit copscycling4survivors.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.