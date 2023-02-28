Nine people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 28, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Eric R. Hughes, 48, of the 200 block of 2nd Street, Burr Oak, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Dominique L. Morton, 29, of the 9300 block of North C.R. 125E, LaPorte, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Melva L. Patino, 34, of the 3000 block of S.R. 3, Mongo, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Timothy A. Raske, 27, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Yovani E. Rodriguez Gutierrez, 19, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested on S.R. 327 north of U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Kyle V. Schlegel, 27, of the 8000 block of West C.R. 50N, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and strangulation and misdemeanor battery by bodily waste.
• Mucu X. Walter Vicente, 19, of the 00 block of South West Street, Aurora, Illinois, arrested on Interstate 80 in the 143 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Magen M. Wilson, 33, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant and a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
