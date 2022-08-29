ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners on Monday made cuts to safety features in the new judicial center as they continued to finalize details for the new facility being built at the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
In an effort to cut down on costs — even after construction estimates have come in nearly $1.5 million under the original estimates — a sally port and fencing have been trimmed from the project.
The estimated cost reduction is about $450,000 for the sally port and $200,000 for the fencing.
In Monday’s special meeting of the commissioners to deal mainly with matters pertaining to the judicial center, the move to remove the two security features was approved by a 2-1 vote, with commissioners Wil Howard and Ken Shelton voting to not make the expenditures and Lynne Liechty voting no.
“I think if we don’t do the sally port we’re going to regret it down the road,” Liechty said.
A sally port is a secured entry area that would be used only by law enforcement to transport prisoners in and out of the new courthouse. The fencing would have not only provided security for personnel using the facility, but would have tied into the design of the building by incorporating brick columns.
“I was looking forward to the opportunity for a secure sally port for inmate transports for obvious security and weather issues,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said. “A sally port in this day and age lends more opportunity for timely transports and out-of-site loading and unloading.”
When final bids are presented for the project, Howard asked that the sally port and fencing be included as alternates for possible inclusion.
“I am disappointed in the decision and I understand that this decision is financially based. My hope is that there is always a possibility for a sally port to be implemented if the funds are found to be present before the build begins,” Robinson said.
After the meeting, Liechty said the cost of adding a sally port and the fencing at a later date would only guarantee higher costs. She said the approximately $700,000 in additional cost now would barely impact property taxes needed to pay for the building.
The final estimate of the cost of the new judicial center came in at $26.5 million, which included all costs, soft and hard. Initially the estimates came in at nearly $28 million. Once soft costs — furnishings and the like — were added, the price tag was around $30 million.
Based on a price tag of $30.5 million, the county’s financial advisors, Peters Municipal Consultants, estimated the additional tax burden for the median-priced home of $148,800 would come out to $39.10.
The cost to the property taxpayer for the sally port and fencing, Liechty guessed, would be less than a dollar in additional taxes.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. Construction crews are supposed to start mobilizing on site today.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
Liechty said it was ironic that security features — one of the main shortcomings of the current courthouse — were being cut from the new facility.
The sally port would also help with staffing issues, Robinson said.
“It also helps with manpower needs if you are in a secure area and the concern is possible escape of an inmate,” Robinson said.
In a special meeting to award some bids on the judicial center last week, Robinson said when the new judicial center is operational, in 2024, his officers will actually have to travel farther to transport prisoners to court hearings. That’s because officers will still have to use an exit from the jail from its northwest corner then drive prisoners around to the east side of the new facility.
Because of the construction of the 1992 jail and its internal security, it is not feasible to walk prisoners across South Street from the jail complex to the new judicial center without making major structural and security changes.
