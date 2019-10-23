ANGOLA — It was time for more space.
That’s why K9 Country Salon has moved to its new home, 202 E. Harcourt Road, Suite U, Angola.
Previously, Krystal Blackburn operated the salon out of the Fremont Dog Lodge.
“The industry does well, so we needed room to grow,” Blackburn said.
Groomers Blackburn, Kylee Harris and Katlyn Walker have teamed up together in the salon to offer nail trims, haircuts, breed standard cuts, de-shedding treatments, teeth brushing and more.
“We enjoy getting creative, doing creative grooming,” said Blackburn.
That creativity is why they also offer things like fur coloring with pet safe colors, feather extensions and hair and nose jewels for the dogs.
Before joining the salon, Harris worked part-time doing grooming from her home. Some dogs, such as the police dogs in the area, she still grooms from home.
Her experience with the police dogs has come, in part, because her husband is a K-9 handler for the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and his partner, K-9 Abe, lives at their home.
Each groomer in the salon is certified and insured, something Blackburn said they pride themselves in.
“We’ve all done the training and have the grooming hours in,” she said.
Between the three, Blackburn said they have around 25 years of grooming experience, with eight of those years being behind Harris and 13 behind Blackburn who started grooming at 18 working at a PetSmart store.
Harris also currently has an intern working and learning under her in the salon.
Community involvement is extremely important to each of them.
“We like to be involved in our community,” Harris said.
They’ve sponsored the K-9 5K walk and run that benefited area police dogs, had a booth at the Dog Day in the Park event and have sponsored other fundraising outings.
In the early spring, usually around February or March, they participate in the Allen County SPCA Project Runway event which serves as a huge fundraiser, they said, for the SPCA.
They’ll style up a dog and dress up to match the animal for the event and it’s something they all enjoy getting to be a part of and would love to see happen in Steuben County someday.
Each groomer in the salon is constantly seeking out new things to learn to apply to their business.
They recently went to a five-day seminar in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where a few new certifications were earned and some new skills learned.
With some big goals in mind, they hope to eventually be able to offer spa packages for clients, photo grooming packages and continue to expand services and skills.
“These dogs aren’t just a dollar sign for us,” Blackburn said. “We get pretty attached.”
The job, even when it gets tough, is rewarding, said Blackburn.
They enjoy helping the animals, because sometimes a good grooming can make so much difference.
Contact the salon, 668-6203, or stop in to schedule an appointment or for more information.
They can also be followed on Facebook, @k9countrysalon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.