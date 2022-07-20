CROOKED LAKE — The 9th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival is inviting the public to enjoy music with a mission this weekend. From 3-10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, numerous bands will provide entertainment.
The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will be the primary focus for donations and proceeds.
Located in Crooked Lake’s first basin, a stage will accompany the sandbar and host the musicians. The two-day event is set to be hosted by DJ Double K and Alyssa Ivanson.
Seven bands and artists will perform Friday: DJ Double K, Mike Dougherty, School of Rock Fort Wayne, 906 Band, Cherry Bomb, Phoenix Rising and REKT. Another seven musicians are scheduled for Saturday as well: DJ Ruckus, Jason Paul, Aleena York, Clayton Anderson, The Brothers Footman, Los Galaxy and Fishhooked.
Methods of donating and collecting money for the Shelter are extensive. Checks can be filled out (made out directly to the shelter), donation links are available on the event’s website, QR codes will lead to donation pages and purchased merchandise will help contribute.
During its nine-year run, Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival has donated over $80,000 to the Shelter. Although the concert is free, the festival relies on donations, community support and sponsorships to continue giving to the Humane Shelter.
A boat, watercraft or other water transportation is recommended to attend the music festival. The public access boat ramp will be open. Attendees are encouraged to bring a check, credit card, cash or use the QR code for donations, purchasing merchandise, auction items and more. No glass bottles are allowed.
For more information visit crookedlakesandbarmusicfest.com or follow Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival’s Facebook page for updates.
