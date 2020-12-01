ANGOLA — The USDA Service Center office in Angola is now closed to the public, along with many other U.S. Department of Agriculture offices in Indiana.
The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and the federal services housed alongside it are located at 1220 N. C.R. 200W.
"Our office is open for business but is physically closed to visitors," said Janel Meyer, administrative coordinator for the SWCD. "We'll continue conducting business via phone, email, etc."
Monday, a statewide notice was sent out closing numerous USDA offices to in-person visits because of elevated rates of coronavirus spread.
USDA used a "phased, data-driven approach to determine which Service Centers are open for in-person appointments," said a news release.
Field work, including conservation planning assistance, will continue with appropriate social distancing.
“While many of our Service Centers across Indiana will be physically closed to visitors, we remain open for business,” said Steven Brown, State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Indiana.
Jerry Raynor, State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, added, “Throughout the pandemic, our work with producers has continued and we remain committed to serving our customers.”
All USDA Service Centers are for open for business, and Service Center staff members from FSA and NRCS will continue to work with producers by phone, email and digital tools. Producers can learn more at farmers.gov/mydocs.
