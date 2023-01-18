Seven people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Sedona G. Austin, 26, of the 00 block of 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Aislinn J. Colburn, 23, of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Daniel D. Fackler, 34, of the 00 block of Park Drive, Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
• Jose R. Martinez, 27, of the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Bryan K. Phelps, 30, of the 00 block of 5th Street, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Alex D. Ramirez, 24, address not listed, arrested at the intersection of Washington Street and Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Justin J. Vice, 36, of the 800 block of Deer Ridge Crossing, Auburn, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
