INDIANAPOLIS — The number of Hoosiers stepping forward for first-time COVID-19 vaccines hit an all-time low for the third consecutive week, while local figures were nearly at their all-time low, too.
Vaccination efforts have been in long-range decline but have bottomed out recently as Indiana has come out of the surge brought on by the omicron variant.
This past week, just 6,577 Hoosiers stepped up for their first vaccine, a new record low, down from 7,007 the week before.
Locally, 95 residents in the four-county received first shots, nearly the same as the local one-week low of 93 set last week.
None of the four counties had more than 30 people come in for vaccines — DeKalb County had 30, Noble County had 24, LaGrange County had 21 and Steuben County had 20.
Statewide, the vaccine rate ticked up to 54.16%, which hasn’t moved much in months.
After cracking the 50% mark just before Thanksgiving, the state has seen just a four percentage point increase in the three months since. Locally, the increase has been even smaller, less than two percentage points, as northeast Indiana continues to lag the state average.
The four-county area as a whole has only 36.58% of its population vaccinated, with about 45% in Steuben County, 41% in DeKalb County, 39.5% in Noble County and 21% in LaGrange County.
Indiana has seen its new daily case counts fall rapidly since January when the extremely infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 started circulating the state. Cases jumped to more than 14,000 per day, but have since fallen to about 1,400 per day over the last week.
Vaccinated individuals have been shown to be less likely to contract the virus and, if they do suffer a breakthrough, are far less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to unvaccinated individuals.
The hospitalization rate among people suffering breakthrough case is just about 1.2%, as compared to an 8% all time hospitalization rate across the state. The death rate for breakthrough cases is also lower at 0.6% compared to the statewide rate of 1.3%, and that’s despite the state’s vaccinated cohort being generally older and therefore, at baseline, much more susceptible to hospitalization or death.
About 9% of vaccinated Hoosiers have suffered a breakthrough, while about 4% of people previously infected with COVID-19 have gone on to suffer a second infection as both types of immunity can fail.
Health officials continue to encourage all individuals to get vaccinated, even those who have recovered from the virus, as getting vaccinated even after infection gives the greatest boost to immunity and best defense going forward.
Indiana has also seen a drop-off in the number of booster shots its giving out, with less than 2,000 booster doses per day being given out in recent days.
About 1.7 million fully vaccinated Hoosiers have received a booster dose. That’s about 56% of people who are eligible, as boosters are recommended six months after a two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
