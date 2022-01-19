FREMONT — Fremont strongman and pastor Jon Bruney will appear on TBS’s Go-Big Show Thursday at 9 p.m.
Bruney will be seen making an attempt to hold two motorcycles attached to his arms going in different directions trying to tear him apart.
“I am very excited to attempt this thrilling feat of strength before a national audience,” Bruney said.
TBS describes the television program as a showcase of supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television.
Featuring monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize.
Bert Kreischer hosts Go-Bigshow with celebrity judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.
Viewers can vote for Bruney as GBS Big Fan Favorite. The Big Fan Favorite award is Go-Big Show’s weekly bracket-style competition to crown the fans' favorite performer and to award them $10,000.
The fan-voted winners from each preliminary round episode will go head-to-head in the semi-finals, then ultimately determine one final Big Fan Favorite champion.
You can vote for Bruney on the Go-Big Show website at tbs.com/bigfanfavorite.
Thousands of people have personally experienced Bruney's jaw-dropping "Pressing the Limits" motivational strength program.
A true renaissance man in the realm of strength-development, Bruney is a best-selling author, world-class trainer, coach, motivational speaker, strongman and pastor.
Bruney has also worked with competitive athletes including Olympians and NFL players.
Bruney has been featured in Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Guinness Book of World Records, shown nationwide on NBC's America's Got Talent, The Today Show, ABC's To Tell the Truth and TruTv’s Guinness World Records Unleashed.
