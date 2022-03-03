ANGOLA — The Theta Phi Alpha sorority at Trine University raised $24,347.18 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at this year’s Big Man on Campus event.
Caleb Kruse, a mechanical engineering major representing the Christian Campus House, was crowned Big Man on Campus. Lance Williamson, a civil engineering major representing student government, was awarded Mr. Pink Ribbon, the contestant chosen by the other competitors for showing the most enthusiasm and sportsmanship during BMOC week.
“In my nearly five years of being involved with Theta Phi Alpha’s Big Man on Campus event, this year’s event was by far the most impactful for me,” said Clare Danner, director of student leadership at Trine and Theta Phi Alpha alumna. “I am so proud of all 10 of the contestants’ performances and the tireless work the Theta Phi Alpha women put into this event. It is absolutely incredible to say that a Trine student organization was able to raise over $24,000 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. BMOC 2022 made me so proud to be both a Trine and Theta Phi Alpha alumna!”
The event has raised $82,551.10 for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer since 2015.
“The amount of money that was raised for such a good cause was humbling,” said Lynn Bateman IV, a mechanical engineer major representing Delta Chi. “I’m beyond thankful for everyone helping out and being there with us, it will stay with me forever.”
This year’s guest speaker was Sasha Williamson, mother of Theta Phi’s Lily Williamson. Sasha shared about her struggle with breast cancer and how she overcame the disease.
Participants were judged based on the amount of money raised through three contests: Penny Wars, War Night and the Big Man on Campus pageant.
For Penny Wars, each contestant decorated a jug and tried to fill it with as much money as possible. During War Night, the men’s skills get put to the test in multiple aspects such as makeovers on their coaches, obstacle course with high heels and tug of war with their organization. Pageant Night included talent, What BMOC Means to Me, pick-up line, dress like your hero and Q&A.
“BMOC gave me the ability to help a great cause close to my heart and I was able to meet a lot of amazing people that, even in my four years on campus, I had not met,” said Jake Hill, a civil engineer major representing Sigma Phi Epsilon.
